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Filmography
Lindsay Frost
Lindsay Frost
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lindsay Frost
Lindsay Frost
Lindsay Frost
Date of Birth
4 June 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.0
The Ring
(2002)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2002
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7
The Ring
The Ring
Horror, Thriller
2002, USA / Japan
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