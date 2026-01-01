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Lindsay Frost Lindsay Frost
Kinoafisha Persons Lindsay Frost

Lindsay Frost

Lindsay Frost

Date of Birth
4 June 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Ring 7.0
The Ring (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Ring 7
The Ring The Ring
Horror, Thriller 2002, USA / Japan
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