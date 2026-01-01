Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Date of Birth
18 July 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.1
In Motion
(2002)
5.1
Nobody knows about sex
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
2006
2002
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
5.1
Nobody knows about sex
Nikto ne znaet pro seks
Comedy
2006, Russia
7.1
In Motion
V dvizhenii
Romantic
2002, Russia
