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About
Filmography
Lori Alter
Lori Alter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lori Alter
Lori Alter
Lori Alter
Date of Birth
24 December 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
6.8
Sing
(1989)
5.8
Avenging Angelo
(2002)
5.1
The Cheetah Girls 2
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Musical
Year
All
2006
2003
2002
1989
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
5.1
The Cheetah Girls 2
The Cheetah Girls 2
Comedy, Drama, Family
2006, USA
4.9
The Cheetah Girls
The Cheetah Girls
Comedy, Drama, Family
2003, Canada / USA
5.8
Avenging Angelo
Avenging Angelo
Action, Crime, Comedy
2002, USA
6.8
Sing
Sing
Drama, Musical
1989, USA
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