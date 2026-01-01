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Lori Alter Lori Alter
Kinoafisha Persons Lori Alter

Lori Alter

Lori Alter

Date of Birth
24 December 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Sing 6.8
Sing (1989)
Avenging Angelo 5.8
Avenging Angelo (2002)
The Cheetah Girls 2 5.1
The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Cheetah Girls 2 5.1
The Cheetah Girls 2 The Cheetah Girls 2
Comedy, Drama, Family 2006, USA
The Cheetah Girls 4.9
The Cheetah Girls The Cheetah Girls
Comedy, Drama, Family 2003, Canada / USA
Avenging Angelo 5.8
Avenging Angelo Avenging Angelo
Action, Crime, Comedy 2002, USA
Sing 6.8
Sing Sing
Drama, Musical 1989, USA
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