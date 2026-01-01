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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Laurence Spellman
Laurence Spellman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurence Spellman
Laurence Spellman
Laurence Spellman
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.9
The Libertine
(2004)
6.6
Red Joan
(2019)
6.3
A Royal Night Out
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2019
2015
2004
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.2
Surge
Surge
Thriller
2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.6
Red Joan
Red Joan
Thriller, Detective
2019, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.3
A Royal Night Out
A Royal Night Out
Thriller, Romantic, Drama
2015, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.9
The Libertine
The Libertine
Drama
2004, Great Britain
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