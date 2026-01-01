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Laure Marsac Laure Marsac
Kinoafisha Persons Laure Marsac

Laure Marsac

Laure Marsac

Date of Birth
18 February 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Paris, France
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Jacky in the Kingdom of Women 6.6
Jacky in the Kingdom of Women (2014)
Bardot 6.4
Bardot (2023)
Reine des pommes, La 6.1
Reine des pommes, La (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bardot 6.4
Bardot
Drama, Biography, 2023, France
Jacky in the Kingdom of Women 6.6
Jacky in the Kingdom of Women Jacky au royaume des filles
Comedy 2014, France
Watch trailer
Reine des pommes, La 6.1
Reine des pommes, La Reine des pommes, La
Comedy, Drama 2009, France
The Pirate 5.3
The Pirate Pirate, La
Drama 1984, France
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