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About
Filmography
Laure Marsac
Laure Marsac
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laure Marsac
Laure Marsac
Laure Marsac
Date of Birth
18 February 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Paris, France
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.6
Jacky in the Kingdom of Women
(2014)
6.4
Bardot
(2023)
6.1
Reine des pommes, La
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2023
2014
2009
1984
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
6.4
Bardot
Drama, Biography,
2023, France
6.6
Jacky in the Kingdom of Women
Jacky au royaume des filles
Comedy
2014, France
Watch trailer
6.1
Reine des pommes, La
Reine des pommes, La
Comedy, Drama
2009, France
5.3
The Pirate
Pirate, La
Drama
1984, France
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