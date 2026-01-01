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Filmography
Nicolas Giraud
Nicolas Giraud
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicolas Giraud
Nicolas Giraud
Nicolas Giraud
Date of Birth
12 November 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Saintes, France
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
Far from Men
(2014)
6.8
The Astronaut
(2022)
6.7
The Guardians
(2017)
Filmography
6.8
The Astronaut
L'astronaute
Comedy, Drama
2022, France
6.7
The Guardians
Les gardiennes
Drama
2017, France
6.2
Anton Tchékhov 1890
Anton Tchekhov 1890
History, Biography
2015, France
Watch trailer
7.7
Far from Men
Loin des hommes / Far From Men
Drama
2014, France
Watch trailer
6.5
The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec
Extrordinary adventures of Adel
Adventure
2010, France
Watch trailer
5.6
High Lane
Vertige
Adventure, Horror, Thriller
2009, France
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