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Nicolas Giraud
Nicolas Giraud Nicolas Giraud
Kinoafisha Persons Nicolas Giraud

Nicolas Giraud

Nicolas Giraud

Date of Birth
12 November 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Saintes, France
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Far from Men 7.7
Far from Men (2014)
The Astronaut 6.8
The Astronaut (2022)
The Guardians 6.7
The Guardians (2017)

Filmography

The Astronaut 6.8
The Astronaut L'astronaute
Comedy, Drama 2022, France
The Guardians 6.7
The Guardians Les gardiennes
Drama 2017, France
Anton Tchékhov 1890 6.2
Anton Tchékhov 1890 Anton Tchekhov 1890
History, Biography 2015, France
Watch trailer
Far from Men 7.7
Far from Men Loin des hommes / Far From Men
Drama 2014, France
Watch trailer
The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec 6.5
The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec Extrordinary adventures of Adel
Adventure 2010, France
Watch trailer
High Lane 5.6
High Lane Vertige
Adventure, Horror, Thriller 2009, France
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