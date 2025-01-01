Menu
Loretta Devine Awards

Awards and nominations of Loretta Devine

Loretta Devine
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
