Kinoafisha
Persons
Marlene Dietrich
Awards
Awards and nominations of Marlene Dietrich
Marlene Dietrich
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 1931
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1958
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
