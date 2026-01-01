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Filmography
Nadia Hilker
Nadia Hilker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadia Hilker
Nadia Hilker
Nadia Hilker
Date of Birth
1 December 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Munich, West Germany
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.0
The Walking Dead
(2010)
6.7
Spring
(2014)
6.2
Allegiant
(2016)
Filmography
6.1
The Twilight Zone
Drama, Horror
2019, USA
6.2
Allegiant
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Sci-Fi, Adventure
2016, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Collide
Collide
Thriller, Action
2015, Great Britain / Germany
Watch trailer
6.7
Spring
Spring
Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
8
The Walking Dead
Drama, Action, Horror
2010, USA
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