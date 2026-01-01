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Nadia Hilker
Nadia Hilker Nadia Hilker
Kinoafisha Persons Nadia Hilker

Nadia Hilker

Nadia Hilker

Date of Birth
1 December 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Munich, West Germany
Actor type
Horror actress, Science-fiction heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

The Walking Dead 8.0
The Walking Dead (2010)
Spring 6.7
Spring (2014)
Allegiant 6.2
Allegiant (2016)

Filmography

The Twilight Zone 6.1
The Twilight Zone
Drama, Horror 2019, USA
Allegiant 6.2
Allegiant The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Collide 5.9
Collide Collide
Thriller, Action 2015, Great Britain / Germany
Watch trailer
Spring 6.7
Spring Spring
Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
The Walking Dead 8
The Walking Dead
Drama, Action, Horror 2010, USA
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