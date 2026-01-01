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Mariya Ivakova
Mariya Ivakova Mariya Ivakova
Kinoafisha Persons Mariya Ivakova

Mariya Ivakova

Mariya Ivakova

Date of Birth
16 June 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Place of Birth
Temirtau, Soviet Union
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

Zootopia 8.3
Zootopia (2016)
Dzhetlag 7.0
Dzhetlag (2021)
Break-Up Habit 5.8
Break-Up Habit (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dzhetlag 5.5
Dzhetlag
Drama, Comedy, 2021, Russia
Dzhetlag 7
Dzhetlag Dzhetlag
Comedy, Drama 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Zootopia 8.3
Zootopia Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Break-Up Habit 5.8
Break-Up Habit Privychka rasstavatsya
Comedy, Romantic 2013, Russia
Watch trailer
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