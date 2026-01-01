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Showtimes & Tickets
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TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mariya Ivakova
Mariya Ivakova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariya Ivakova
Mariya Ivakova
Mariya Ivakova
Date of Birth
16 June 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Place of Birth
Temirtau, Soviet Union
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.3
Zootopia
(2016)
7.0
Dzhetlag
(2021)
5.8
Break-Up Habit
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2021
2016
2013
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actress
4
5.5
Dzhetlag
Drama, Comedy,
2021, Russia
7
Dzhetlag
Dzhetlag
Comedy, Drama
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
8.3
Zootopia
Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Break-Up Habit
Privychka rasstavatsya
Comedy, Romantic
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
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