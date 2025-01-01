Menu
Daisy Ridley
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
