Daisy Ridley
Awards
Awards and nominations of Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
