Kinoafisha
Persons
Pavel Chukhray
Awards
Awards and nominations of Pavel Chukhray
Pavel Chukhray
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Pavel Chukhray
Venice Film Festival 1997
UNICEF Award
Winner
The President of the Italian Senate's Gold Medal
Winner
Prize of the International Youth Jury
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Window to Europe 2007
Best Film
Winner
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2004
Special Prize of the Jury
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Full-Length Film
Winner
