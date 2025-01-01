Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Pavel Chukhray Awards

Awards and nominations of Pavel Chukhray

Pavel Chukhray
Awards and nominations of Pavel Chukhray
Venice Film Festival 1997 Venice Film Festival 1997
UNICEF Award
Winner
The President of the Italian Senate's Gold Medal
Winner
Prize of the International Youth Jury
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Window to Europe 2007 Window to Europe 2007
Best Film
Winner
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2004 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2004
Special Prize of the Jury
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Full-Length Film
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more