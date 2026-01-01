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Kinoafisha Persons Max Greenfield Awards

Awards and nominations of Max Greenfield

Max Greenfield
Awards and nominations of Max Greenfield
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025 Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
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