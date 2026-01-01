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Max Greenfield
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Awards and nominations of Max Greenfield
Max Greenfield
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Max Greenfield
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
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