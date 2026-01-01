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Kinoafisha Persons George A. Romero Awards

Awards and nominations of George A. Romero

George A. Romero
Awards and nominations of George A. Romero
Venice Film Festival 2009 Venice Film Festival 2009
Golden Lion
Nominee
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