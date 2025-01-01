Menu
Awards and nominations of Rob Riggle

Rob Riggle
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Nominee
