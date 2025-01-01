Menu
Henry Thomas
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983 Golden Globes, USA 1983
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983 BAFTA Awards 1983
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
