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Beatrice Straight
Awards
Awards and nominations of Beatrice Straight
Beatrice Straight
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Beatrice Straight
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1987
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
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