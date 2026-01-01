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Kinoafisha Persons Beatrice Straight Awards

Awards and nominations of Beatrice Straight

Beatrice Straight
Awards and nominations of Beatrice Straight
Academy Awards, USA 1977 Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978 Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1987 Razzie Awards 1987
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
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