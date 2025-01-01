Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Linda Hunt Awards

Linda Hunt
Academy Awards, USA 1984 Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
