Brenda Fricker Awards

Awards and nominations of Brenda Fricker

Brenda Fricker
Awards and nominations of Brenda Fricker
Academy Awards, USA 1990 Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
