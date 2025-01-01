Menu
Brenda Fricker
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brenda Fricker
Brenda Fricker
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brenda Fricker
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
