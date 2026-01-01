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Abigail Spencer
Abigail Spencer Abigail Spencer
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Abigail Spencer

Abigail Spencer

Date of Birth
4 August 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Place of Birth
Gulf Breeze, the United States of America
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother (2005)
Suits 8.1
Suits (2011)
Wayne 8.1
Wayne (2019)

Filmography

Best Medicine
Best Medicine
Drama, Comedy 2026, USA
The Actor 6.9
The Actor The Actor
Crime, Drama, Detective 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Shatter Belt 5.9
Shatter Belt
Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Rebel 7
Rebel
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2021, USA
Reprisal 7.3
Reprisal
Drama, Action 2019, USA
Wayne 8.1
Wayne
Comedy, Action 2019, USA
Timeless 7.4
Timeless
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
This Is Where I Leave You 6.7
This Is Where I Leave You This Is Where I Leave You
Comedy 2014, USA
Watch trailer
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News about Abigail Spencer’s private life
Abigail Spencer
Abigail Spencer's AkA Blah Blah Memorable Guest Appearance in 'How I Met Your Mother': A Look Back at Her Character
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