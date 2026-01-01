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Abigail Spencer
Abigail Spencer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Abigail Spencer
Abigail Spencer
Abigail Spencer
Date of Birth
4 August 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Place of Birth
Gulf Breeze, the United States of America
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
8.1
Suits
(2011)
8.1
Wayne
(2019)
Filmography
Best Medicine
Drama, Comedy
2026, USA
6.9
The Actor
The Actor
Crime, Drama, Detective
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Shatter Belt
Sci-Fi
2024, USA
7
Rebel
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2021, USA
7.3
Reprisal
Drama, Action
2019, USA
8.1
Wayne
Comedy, Action
2019, USA
7.4
Timeless
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
6.7
This Is Where I Leave You
This Is Where I Leave You
Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Abigail Spencer’s private life
Abigail Spencer's AkA Blah Blah Memorable Guest Appearance in 'How I Met Your Mother': A Look Back at Her Character
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