Bill Skarsgard
Awards and nominations of Bill Skarsgard
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Villain
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2012 Berlin International Film Festival 2012
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
