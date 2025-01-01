Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jennifer Ehle
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jennifer Ehle
Jennifer Ehle
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jennifer Ehle
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree