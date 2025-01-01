Menu
Awards and nominations of Jennifer Ehle

Jennifer Ehle
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
