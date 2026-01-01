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Kinoafisha Persons Humphrey Bogart Awards

Awards and nominations of Humphrey Bogart

Humphrey Bogart
Awards and nominations of Humphrey Bogart
Academy Awards, USA 1952 Academy Awards, USA 1952
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1955 Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1944 Academy Awards, USA 1944
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1953 BAFTA Awards 1953
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
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