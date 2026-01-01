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Humphrey Bogart
Awards
Awards and nominations of Humphrey Bogart
Humphrey Bogart
About
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Humphrey Bogart
Academy Awards, USA 1952
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1944
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1953
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
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