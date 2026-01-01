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Kinoafisha Persons Janet Leigh Awards

Awards and nominations of Janet Leigh

Janet Leigh
Awards and nominations of Janet Leigh
Academy Awards, USA 1961 Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961 Golden Globes, USA 1961
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
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