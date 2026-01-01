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Janet Leigh
Awards
Awards and nominations of Janet Leigh
Janet Leigh
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Janet Leigh
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
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