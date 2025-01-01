Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Whitney Houston Awards

Whitney Houston
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986 Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998 Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Nominee
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1993 Razzie Awards 1993
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Original Song
Nominee
 Worst New Star
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Movie Song
Winner
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Movie Song
Nominee
