Whitney Houston
Awards
Awards and nominations of Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Whitney Houston
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Nominee
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1993
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Original Song
Nominee
Worst New Star
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Movie Song
Winner
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Movie Song
Nominee
