Kinoafisha Persons Irvin Kershner Awards

Awards and nominations of Irvin Kershner

Irvin Kershner
Cannes Film Festival 1961 Cannes Film Festival 1961
OCIC Award
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977 Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Directing in a Special Program - Drama or Comedy
Nominee
