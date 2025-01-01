Irvin Kershner

Menu
Cannes Film Festival 1961
OCIC Award
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Directing in a Special Program - Drama or Comedy
Nominee
