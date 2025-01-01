Menu
Anthony Mackie
Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Duo
Winner
Best Hero
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
