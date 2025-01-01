Menu
Josh Hutcherson
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
