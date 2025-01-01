Menu
Rutger Hauer
Awards and nominations of Rutger Hauer
Rutger Hauer
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rutger Hauer
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
