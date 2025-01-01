Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Rutger Hauer Awards

Awards and nominations of Rutger Hauer

Rutger Hauer
Awards and nominations of Rutger Hauer
Golden Globes, USA 1988 Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more