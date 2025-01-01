Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Barbara Carrera Awards

Awards and nominations of Barbara Carrera

Barbara Carrera
Awards and nominations of Barbara Carrera
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976 Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Female
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more