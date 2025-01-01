Menu
Barbara Carrera
Barbara Carrera
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Female
Nominee
