Awards and nominations of Dan Futterman

Dan Futterman
Academy Awards, USA 2015 Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
