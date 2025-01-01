Menu
Dan Futterman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Dan Futterman
Dan Futterman
Awards and nominations of Dan Futterman
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
