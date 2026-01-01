Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Wentworth Miller
Awards
Awards and nominations of Wentworth Miller
Wentworth Miller
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Wentworth Miller
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree