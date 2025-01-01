Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Tom Felton
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tom Felton
Tom Felton
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tom Felton
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Villain
Winner
Best Villain
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Villain
Winner
Best Villain
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree