Tom Felton Awards

Tom Felton
Awards and nominations of Tom Felton
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Villain
Winner
Best Villain
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Villain
Winner
Best Villain
Winner
