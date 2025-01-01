Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons August Diehl Awards

Awards and nominations of August Diehl

August Diehl
Awards and nominations of August Diehl
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2000 Berlin International Film Festival 2000
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more