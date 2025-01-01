Menu
August Diehl
Awards
Awards and nominations of August Diehl
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2000
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
