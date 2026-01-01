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Kinoafisha
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Brittany Murphy
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Brittany Murphy
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Brittany Murphy
Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
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