Awards and nominations of Leighton Meester

Leighton Meester
Razzie Awards 2013 Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Villain
Nominee
