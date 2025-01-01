Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree