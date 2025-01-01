Menu
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
