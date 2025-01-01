Menu
Awards and nominations of Ray Winstone

Ray Winstone
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980 BAFTA Awards 1980
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
