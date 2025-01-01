Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Jennifer Love Hewitt Awards

Jennifer Love Hewitt
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Female Performance
Nominee
