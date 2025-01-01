Menu
Paul Walker
Awards
Awards and nominations of Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Awards and nominations of Paul Walker
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
