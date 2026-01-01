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Chris Sarandon
Awards
Awards and nominations of Chris Sarandon
Chris Sarandon
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Chris Sarandon
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Male
Nominee
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