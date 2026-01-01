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Kinoafisha Persons Chris Sarandon Awards

Awards and nominations of Chris Sarandon

Chris Sarandon
Awards and nominations of Chris Sarandon
Academy Awards, USA 1976 Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976 Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Male
Nominee
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