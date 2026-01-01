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Kristen Bell
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Awards and nominations of Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Kristen Bell
Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Favorite Character
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
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