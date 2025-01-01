Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Chris Pratt Awards

Awards and nominations of Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Action Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Shirtless Performance
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
