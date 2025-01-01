Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chris Pratt
Awards
Awards and nominations of Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Chris Pratt
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Action Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Shirtless Performance
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree