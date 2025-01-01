Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Adam Brody Awards

Adam Brody
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
