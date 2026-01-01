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Kinoafisha Persons Ben Barnes Awards

Awards and nominations of Ben Barnes

Ben Barnes
Awards and nominations of Ben Barnes
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Breakthrough Performance Male
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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