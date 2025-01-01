Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alicia Silverstone
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alicia Silverstone
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2023
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Female Performance
Winner
Most Desirable Female
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Villain
Winner
Best Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree