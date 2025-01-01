Menu
Awards and nominations of Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998 Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2023 Razzie Awards 2023
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Female Performance
Winner
Most Desirable Female
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Villain
Winner
Best Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
