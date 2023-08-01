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The Furry Fortune
5.9
The Furry Fortune
, 2023
The Furry Fortune
USA / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
5.9
Synopsis
Two twins who are growing apart discover their pet rescue dog is shedding money. The neighbors, a malicious IRS agent and his slimy son, kidnap the money-making canine, and the siblings must work together to save their pet and their family.
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Cast
Sean Whalen
Uncle Fred
Bas Rutten
Bas
Hana Hayes
Aspen
Tyler DiChiara
Delivery Man
Adam Kulbersh
William Kearst III
Shane Hartline
Doug Taylor
Paula Jai Parker
June
Juju Journey Brener
Zoey Taylor
Mason Blomberg
Dax Taylor
Zane Lamprey
Sheriff Miller
Mo Allen
Emily Taylor
David Baracskai
Julio
Director
Justin Ward
Writer
Justin Ward
,
D. Goode Morgan
Composer
Steve Dorff
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
1 August 2023
World premiere
1 August 2023
Production
Higher Purpose Entertainment, Ohana Films Entertainment, Saddle Brook Productions
Also known as
The Furry Fortune
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 22 July 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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