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Poster of The Furry Fortune
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Furry Fortune
5.9

The Furry Fortune

, 2023
The Furry Fortune
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Furry Fortune
5.9

Synopsis

Two twins who are growing apart discover their pet rescue dog is shedding money. The neighbors, a malicious IRS agent and his slimy son, kidnap the money-making canine, and the siblings must work together to save their pet and their family.

Cast

Sean Whalen
Sean Whalen
Uncle Fred
Bas Rutten
Bas
Hana Hayes
Hana Hayes
Aspen
Tyler DiChiara
Delivery Man
Adam Kulbersh
William Kearst III
Shane Hartline
Doug Taylor
Paula Jai Parker
June
Juju Journey Brener
Zoey Taylor
Mason Blomberg
Dax Taylor
Zane Lamprey
Sheriff Miller
Mo Allen
Emily Taylor
David Baracskai
Julio
Director Justin Ward
Writer Justin Ward, D. Goode Morgan
Composer Steve Dorff
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 August 2023
World premiere 1 August 2023
Production Higher Purpose Entertainment, Ohana Films Entertainment, Saddle Brook Productions
Also known as
The Furry Fortune

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 22 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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