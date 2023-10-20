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Poster of Maujaan Hi Maujaan
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Maujaan Hi Maujaan
6.7

Maujaan Hi Maujaan

, 2023
Maujaan Hi Maujaan
India / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Maujaan Hi Maujaan
6.7

Synopsis

Three brothers Guri, Inder and Jassi, live in London along with their sister Aman and run a cafe. Guri is deaf, Inder is blind and Jassi is mute. One day Guri falls for a girl, Reet. Will they overcome all the challenges and have a happy ending?

Cast

Gippy Grewal
Binnu Dhillon
Karamjit Anmol
Nasir Chinyoti
B.N. Sharma
Manoj Anand
Hamza Butt
Ayesha Ali
Shahan Chaudhry
Ravi Multani
Tanu Grewal
Jimmy Sharma
Jimmy
Director Smeep Kang, Nasir Zaman
Writer Naresh Kathooria, Harpreet Singh, Shreya Srivastava, Vaibhav Suman, Nasir Zaman
Composer Avvy Sra, Kulshan Sandhu, Jatinder Shah, Nasir Zaman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 20 October 2023
Release date
27 October 2023 Great Britain 12A
20 October 2023 India
20 October 2023 UAE 18TC
Budget 500,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $168,575
Production Oli Pictures Ltd, Rribada Films, SRR Pictures
Also known as
Maujaan Hi Maujaan

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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