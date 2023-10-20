Three brothers Guri, Inder and Jassi, live in London along with their sister Aman and run a cafe. Guri is deaf, Inder is blind and Jassi is mute. One day Guri falls for a girl, Reet. Will they overcome all the challenges and have a happy ending?
Cast
Gippy Grewal
Binnu Dhillon
Karamjit Anmol
Nasir Chinyoti
B.N. Sharma
Manoj Anand
Hamza Butt
Ayesha Ali
Shahan Chaudhry
Ravi Multani
Tanu Grewal
Jimmy Sharma
Jimmy
DirectorSmeep Kang, Nasir Zaman
WriterNaresh Kathooria, Harpreet Singh, Shreya Srivastava, Vaibhav Suman, Nasir Zaman
ComposerAvvy Sra, Kulshan Sandhu, Jatinder Shah, Nasir Zaman