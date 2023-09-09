Cast
Sophia Powers
Keira Allen
Heather Doerksen
Danielle Hanson
Darlene Tait
Gertie Hanson
Cast and Crew
Director
Allan Harmon
Writer
Chevy Burnett, Shanda Lee Munson, Julie Sherman Wolfe
Composer
Red Janes
Film details
Country
Canada / USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
9 September 2023
World premiere
9 September 2023
Production
Hallmark Media, Timeless Pictures, Basset Hound Distribution
Also known as
Fourth Down and Love, Američki fudbal i ljubav, Coup de foudre pour le coach, Ljubav iz srednje, Rivincita d'amore