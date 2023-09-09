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Poster of Fourth Down and Love
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Fourth Down and Love
7.1

Fourth Down and Love

, 2023
Fourth Down and Love
Canada, USA / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Fourth Down and Love
7.1

Synopsis

Sparks are reignited when a single mom and a pro football player coincidentally meet again on her daughter’s flag football field after his career is derailed by a injury.

Cast

Pascale Hutton
Pascale Hutton
Erin Allen
Dan Payne
Jimmy Hanson
David Stuart
Sophia Powers
Keira Allen
Ryan Paevey
Mike Hanson
Steve Bacic
Steve Bacic
Richard
Heather Doerksen
Danielle Hanson
Kalyn Miles
Georgina
Darlene Tait
Gertie Hanson
Fred Henderson
Gus
Piper Scott
Zoey Hanson
Director Allan Harmon
Writer Chevy Burnett, Shanda Lee Munson, Julie Sherman Wolfe
Composer Red Janes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 9 September 2023
World premiere 9 September 2023
Production Hallmark Media, Timeless Pictures, Basset Hound Distribution
Also known as
Fourth Down and Love, Američki fudbal i ljubav, Coup de foudre pour le coach, Ljubav iz srednje, Rivincita d'amore

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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