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Poster of Today We'll Talk About That Day
5.2
Today We'll Talk About That Day - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Today We'll Talk About That Day
5.2

Today We'll Talk About That Day

, 2023
Hari Ini Akan Kita Ceritakan Nanti
Indonesia / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Today We'll Talk About That Day
5.2
Today We'll Talk About That Day - Trailer
Today We'll Talk About That Day  Trailer

Synopsis

The lives of Narendra and Ajeng intersect for the first time as past and present come together in this prequel to "One Day We'll Talk About Today."

Cast

Rio Dewanto
Angkasa
Rukman Rosadi
Rukman Rosadi
Soemitro Adiwangsa
Arifin Putra
Billy
Donny Damara
Donny Damara
Narendra
Jourdy Pranata
Narendra
Yunita Siregar
Ajeng
Agla Artalidia
Lika
Ira Wibowo
Laksmi Sumarsana
Putri Ayudya
Pingkan
Bukie B. Mansyur
Wirjawan
Director Angga Dwimas Sasongko
Writer Marchella F.P., Yemima Krisantina, Mohammad Irfan Ramly, Angga Dwimas Sasongko
Composer Abel Huray
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Indonesia
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 27 July 2023
World premiere 27 July 2023
Production Visinema Pictures
Also known as
Hari Ini Akan Kita Ceritakan Nanti, Today We'll Talk About That Day, Hoy hablaremos de ese día, Bugün Eski Günlerden Konuşacağız, Hoje Falaremos sobre Aquele Dia, TWTATD, あの日のことをあなたに, One Day We'll Talk About Today

Film rating

5.2
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Today We'll Talk About That Day - Trailer
Today We'll Talk About That Day Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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