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5.2
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Today We'll Talk About That Day
5.2
Today We'll Talk About That Day
, 2023
Hari Ini Akan Kita Ceritakan Nanti
Indonesia / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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5.2
Today We'll Talk About That Day
Trailer
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Synopsis
The lives of Narendra and Ajeng intersect for the first time as past and present come together in this prequel to "One Day We'll Talk About Today."
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Cast
Rio Dewanto
Angkasa
Rukman Rosadi
Soemitro Adiwangsa
Arifin Putra
Billy
Donny Damara
Narendra
Jourdy Pranata
Narendra
Yunita Siregar
Ajeng
Agla Artalidia
Lika
Ira Wibowo
Laksmi Sumarsana
Putri Ayudya
Pingkan
Bukie B. Mansyur
Wirjawan
Director
Angga Dwimas Sasongko
Writer
Marchella F.P.
,
Yemima Krisantina
,
Mohammad Irfan Ramly
,
Angga Dwimas Sasongko
Composer
Abel Huray
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Indonesia
Runtime
1 hour 57 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
27 July 2023
World premiere
27 July 2023
Production
Visinema Pictures
Also known as
Hari Ini Akan Kita Ceritakan Nanti, Today We'll Talk About That Day, Hoy hablaremos de ese día, Bugün Eski Günlerden Konuşacağız, Hoje Falaremos sobre Aquele Dia, TWTATD, あの日のことをあなたに, One Day We'll Talk About Today
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Film rating
5.2
Rate
11
votes
5.9
IMDb
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Today We'll Talk About That Day
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